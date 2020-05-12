|
Victor J. Capooci, 82, passed away peacefully at home Saturday under the loving care of his family and VNA Hospice after a long battle with Parkinson's. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Malahosky Capooci.
Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Victor and Elizabeth Sabia Capooci. A lifelong resident of Dunmore, he enjoyed scouting and became an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Dunmore High School and was a United States Navy veteran. He was employed by Verizon and retired after 35 years of service.
Victor was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore, where he served as a Eucharistic minister and lector. He was a founding member of the Dunmore Historical Society and served as vice president until 2018. He assisted Karl Wegforth in developing the Dunmore Reservoir Walking Trail. He had a keen interest in the gravity railroad, compiled much historical data and assisted in presentations at many local historical societies.
Victor was also an active member of the Masonic Lodge 504, where he served as Worshipful Master and was secretary. He also was a past district deputy for the 59th District of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania.
He was the proud father of four sons. He enjoyed teaching them basic life skills and helping them with projects. He also enjoyed deer hunting with his sons. He took pride in his nine grandchildren, loved doing fun activities with them and watching them grow, learn and become responsible adults. He loved winter vacations in the Caribbean.
He is survived by four sons, Victor (Evelyn), Jessup; Michael; Matthew (Kathleen) and Mark (Tracey), all of Dunmore; nine grandchildren, Marla (Rob) Decker, Rachael (Jack) Lawless, Maggie, Corey, Joseph, Katie, Mia, Cole and Evan Capooci; and two great-grandchildren, Robbie and Olivia Decker; two brothers, Salvatore and David, Dunmore; two sisters, Judy Adams, Dunmore; and Kathy Conway, Granville Center, Pa.
A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Christine Stroka for the years of compassionate care and to VNA Hospice staff for their wonderful care and support this past year.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private in Dunmore Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice, 301 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, PA 18447; Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore, PA 18512; or Moscow Lodge 504, 211 Green St., Moscow, PA 18444.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
Published in Scranton Times on May 12, 2020