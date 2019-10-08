|
Victor Ocetnik, 88, formerly of Covington Twp., passed away peacefully Oct. 5, at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania in Scranton. Born in Dunmore on Aug. 13, 1931, he was the son of the late Andrew Ocetnik and Mary (Bakos) (Ocetnik) Wasilco. Victor was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Irma (Davidson) Ocetnik.
Victor was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School class of 1949. Victor also graduated from Temple University's Technical School for radio and TV in 1955. Victor served in the United States Army Signal Corps during the Korean conflict. He enjoyed a long and satisfying career with AT&T as a communications and electronics technician, retiring in 1990. He also enjoyed working post-retirement at Cable Associates, Archbald. Victor had a special skill for being able to fix just about anything, he loved tinkering in his garage for hours on end.
Victor was affectionately known to his grandchildren as "Poppy." Poppy got much joy out of helping his Pa. grandchildren with school projects, one of the best was the Morse code project. His Ohio grandchildren would make a "Poppy" list when they knew he was coming to visit because he could fix anything. Victor loved being a father and grandfather; always making sure he knew what his grandchildren were involved in, attending every game, concert and dance recital he could until he became Irma's primary caregiver and her physical limitations began to interfere, later his own limitations interfered as well. He took over for Irma caring for their little toy poodle, Pepper, who became Victor's great protector.
Victor never knew a stranger. Every person he met was treated as a friend from the first meeting. He always had a smile on his face and a pleasant conversation for anyone that crossed paths with him on any given day. Victor had many friends in the community and would go out of his way to help a friend or neighbor in need. Victor lived his life according to the Ten Commandments pleasing his Lord and Savior Jesus.
Victor is survived by daughters, Donna Mela and husband, Joseph, Madison Twp. and Victoria Brower, Stow, Ohio; grandchildren, Nathan Patel and wife, Megan, Pittsburgh, Pa.; Allyssa Mela Vogt and husband, Bryan, Scranton; Alexa Brower and fiancé, Matt Elitt, Cleveland, Ohio; and Mark Brower, Stow, Ohio; brother, Joseph Ocetnik, Blandon, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. His brother, Eugene Ocetnik, preceded him in death.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the wonderful staff of the Jewish Home and VNA Hospice for kind and compassionate care during Victor's journey to his heavenly home.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Park by Rev. Lori Robinson, pastor of Moscow United Methodist Church. Military honors and interment will immediately follow the services at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions be made in Victor's name to the Moscow United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 126 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Victor, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 8, 2019