Victoria (Gondella) Ambrose, age 94, died peacefully in Plattsburgh, N.Y., on Sunday, March 17, 2019.



Born in Taylor, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Edith Gondella, and sister to the late Joseph, Carl Gondella and Tessie Bard (Gondella). Victoria improved the lives of others with kindness, compassion and an unmatched ability to provide comfort during times of hardship. During the Great Depression, Victoria and her family opened their family restaurant on weekends to the community to provide free meals for those in need. She later graduated from the Penn State Academy of Beauty Culture, proudly owned and operated a beauty salon in Taylor, and became known for her elegant, yet trend-setting styles among friends and family. Victoria married in 1948, and is survived by her husband, Edward J. Ambrose, after 70 years of marriage. Together, they built a life throughout the country in Brooklyn, N.Y.; Key West, Fla.; Oakland, Calif.; Scranton; Warwick, R.I.; and Harrisburg, Pa. After one last move, they started a family on Cortland Drive, Vestal, N.Y., where she took pride in being an unrivaled cook, homemaker and worked 10-plus years at Fowler's in Binghamton. They lived 50 years in Vestal and enjoyed being active in the community with their family, friends and neighbors.



She is also survived by her children, James J. and his wife, Karen; Richard and his wife, Jeannine; grandchildren, James G. and his wife, Maura; and Joseph.



Despite being 94, Victoria had one final adventure, by traveling 461 miles to Erie, Pa., to be present with all of those she loved for the wedding of her grandson and future granddaughter. Victoria dedicated her life to building a lasting foundation of timeless values, morals and good character in her children and grandchildren. Her legacy and compassion toward others will continue with future generations, as her spirit is embedded in all of those she touched throughout her lifetime.



At a future date, a private ceremony will be held with immediate family at All Saints PNCC Parish in Johnson City, N.Y. Her final resting place will be in the Gondella family plot at the Polish National Cemetery in the Minooka section of Scranton.



Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901; 518-561-3980.



