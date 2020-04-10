Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home
420 Church Street
Archbald, PA 18403
(570) 876-3908
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Grzenda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria "Vicki" Grzenda


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria "Vicki" Grzenda Obituary
Victoria Grzenda, 93, of Archbald, passed away Wednesday, April 8, at the Jewish Home, Scranton, Pa.

She was the wife of the late Stanley Grzenda, who died March 3, 2005. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Fitch and Amelia Hines Fitch Kisner. She attended Scranton schools and was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church.

Vicki will always be loved and fondly remembered by her children, Stanley and wife, Nancy, Jessup; David and wife, Mary Kay, Walpole, Mass.; Carol Weston and her husband, Ernie, Peckville; Richard and his wife, Elaine, Lake Winola; and Jeffery and his wife, Missy, Texas. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Fitch Jr.; her sister, Marlene Halupke; and godchild, Charlene Fitch Kirchner.

Vicki's greatest joy was her family. She enjoyed cooking Thursday night dinners and holiday celebrations. She loved caring for her grandchildren and took great pride in their accomplishments. She was most proud of being a foster mother to 65 babies from St. Joseph's Center. She also was an accomplished country singer and square dance caller. After her career, she became a homemaker which gave her the utmost pleasure.

Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or the , alz.org/donate.

Arrangements entrusted in Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. For online condolences and directions, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -