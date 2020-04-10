|
Victoria Grzenda, 93, of Archbald, passed away Wednesday, April 8, at the Jewish Home, Scranton, Pa.
She was the wife of the late Stanley Grzenda, who died March 3, 2005. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Fitch and Amelia Hines Fitch Kisner. She attended Scranton schools and was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church.
Vicki will always be loved and fondly remembered by her children, Stanley and wife, Nancy, Jessup; David and wife, Mary Kay, Walpole, Mass.; Carol Weston and her husband, Ernie, Peckville; Richard and his wife, Elaine, Lake Winola; and Jeffery and his wife, Missy, Texas. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Fitch Jr.; her sister, Marlene Halupke; and godchild, Charlene Fitch Kirchner.
Vicki's greatest joy was her family. She enjoyed cooking Thursday night dinners and holiday celebrations. She loved caring for her grandchildren and took great pride in their accomplishments. She was most proud of being a foster mother to 65 babies from St. Joseph's Center. She also was an accomplished country singer and square dance caller. After her career, she became a homemaker which gave her the utmost pleasure.
Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or the , alz.org/donate.
Arrangements entrusted in Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. For online condolences and directions, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2020