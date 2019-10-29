|
Victoria Jenkins, 105, of Peckville, died Wednesday evening at Allied Hospice Facility in Scranton. Her husband was the late Elmer Jenkins.
Born in Dickson City, she was the daughter of the late Walter Gretkowski and Annie Ruda Gretkowski. Victoria graduated from Olyphant High School and was employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry.
She was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, great-and great-great-grandmother, who enjoyed gardening, game shows, baking pies and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Ed Krisiak and wife, Mary, Easton; Sue Kaschak, Florida; Gale Kaczmarek and husband, Frank, Florida; Terri Ames and husband, Bob, Peckville; Sharon Catanzaro and husband, Michael, Childs; Lori Cruciani and husband, Todd, Peckville; Jodi Mancuso and husband, Ernie, Olyphant; Lyn Passeri and husband, Rodney, Archbald; Jeff Krisiak and wife, Kim, Jessup; Greg Krisiak and wife, Stacy, Childs; Scott Krisiak and wife, Trish, Archbald; Jennifer Richards and husband, Erik, Honesdale; Jessica Krisiak and companion, Alex Shutak, Connecticut; Randy, Debbie, Donna, Colleen, Ryan and Dawn; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Jenkins.
She was also preceded in death by daughter, Joan Jenkins Krisiak; son, Elmer Jenkins; and 12 siblings.
The funeral was private at the request of the family.
Arrangements were under the care and direction of Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 29, 2019