On Monday, Feb. 3, God called Victoria "Vicky" Ross to join her husband, Anthony J. Ross, who preceded her in death on June 19, 2006.
Vicky was born Aug. 2, 1920, to the late Stephen and Kathryn Dembitski Haddock and grew up in Avoca.
She was devoted in saying her Rosary and St. Ann's Novena every morning. She was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish (St. Mary's Church), where she was president of its former Altar & Rosary Society and member of its Parish Society. She belonged to a quilting club, was president of Central School PTA and was awarded a life membership in the National PTA. Vicky also was a supportive constituent of the Old Forge Little League, a board member and president of the Moosic Senior Citizens, and vice president of the Lower Scranton Diocesan Council of Catholic Women.
Vicky graduated from the Palisades School of Floristry. She and her husband, Tony, co-owned and operated "Tony Ross Floral & Greenhouse" for 31 years.
Vicky's interests included cooking, baking, bowling, quilting, reading, gardening and traveling. An avid bowler for 40 years, she was a member of the IBC Bowlers Association and arranged many of the bus trips to Atlantic City.
The family would like to extend a thank you to all of the doctors and to all who took care of her.
She is survived by a son, Dr. Anthony Ross and wife, Nancy, of Lincoln, Neb.; a daughter, Patricia Dougher and husband, Robert, of Old Forge; three grandchildren, Anthony Dougher; Robert Dougher Jr., wife, Laura, and stepdaughter, Audrena, all of Old Forge; and Meagan Stoner and husband, Harvey, of Hastings, Neb.; three great-grandchildren, Anthony Jr., Amelia and Stella; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Stella Haddock and Ann Snarski; and brothers, Peter, John, Joseph and Henry Haddock.
The funeral will be held Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Prince of Peace Parish), 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment and committal rites will follow in Old Forge Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to visitation in the church on Thursday morning from 9 to 10. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vicky's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (); or to the , 300 Fifth Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 ().
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2020