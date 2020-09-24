|
Victoria T. Barmus, 83, of the Austin Heights section of Old Forge, died Thursday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
She was the daughter of the late Peter and Bertha Turowski Barmus, and a graduate of Old Forge High School. She was employed at Topps Chewing Gum, Duryea, and retired from Penn Foster, Scranton.
She was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge, and a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church, Austin Heights.
Surviving are two sisters, Florence Barmus, with whom she resided, and Anna Cichy, Old Forge; nephew, Stephen Cichy, wife, Liz, and daughter, Stephanie; niece, Cynthia Kanavy, husband, Sean, and son, Brian; nephew, Greg Kozinski; niece, Colleen Mullins; and numerous cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Regina Kozinski; and brother, Frank Barmus.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family from the Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.
There will be no public calling hours.