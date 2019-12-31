Home

More Obituaries for Victoria Obelenus
Victoria T. "Vicky" Obelenus RN

Victoria T. "Vicky" Obelenus RN Obituary
Victoria T. "Vicky" Obelenus, 72, of Elkdale, Clifford Twp., passed away Sunday evening at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester F. and Anna Marie Budwell Obelenus. Vicky was a graduate of Mountain View High School's class of 1965 and St. Joseph's School of Nursing, Carbondale. Before retirement, she was a registered nurse at Farview State Hospital and Correctional Center, Waymart, and the Forest City Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.

Vicky will be long remembered for her sense of humor and her generous nature. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her beloved son, Anthony Obelenus; a brother, Sylvester "Butch" Obelenus and his wife, Ruth, all of Elkdale, Clifford Twp.; two sisters, Carol Pettinato and husband, James, Clifford; and JoAnne Ciuccio and husband, Louis, Old Forge; several nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of Vicky's life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home's website at ciucciofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 31, 2019
