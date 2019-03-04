Vilma (Bucari) Sevitski, 92, of Fayetteville, Ga., passed in peace on Feb. 13, 2019.
Vilma was born in Scranton, Pa., to Italian parents. She married her true love, Edward Bartley Sevitski, in 1953, and, forever after, referred to these years as the best of her life. They raised their family together in Maryland. She enjoyed her retirement in Palm Coast, Fla., then settled in Fayetteville, Ga., to be close to family in her final years.
She is survived by her loving sister, Josephine Renzini; her daughter, Diane Hardy and son-in-law, Richard Hardy; her daughter, Nancy Minnick and son-in-law, Michael Minnick; and her grandchildren, Whitney Zink, Edward Hardy, Thomas Hardy and Zoe Wood.
In accordance with her wishes, she has been cremated.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Paul of the Cross Parish at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Vilma will be laid to rest in the Italian American Cemetery immediately following the Mass.
Arrangements by Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2019