Vincent A. Galati, 32, of Jessup, died Wednesday at Moses Taylor Hospital after losing a 16-year battle with addiction. He has now found the peace he could not attain in life.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of Carmine and Roberta Pitoniak Galati of Jessup. He was a graduate of Valley View High School, class of 2005, and was employed as an apprentice at Galati's Barber Shop in Carbondale.
Also surviving are two sisters, Rachel Galati, Jessup; and Helen Hartill, Allentown; a niece, Abbey Hartill, and a nephew, Thomas Hartill; paternal grandmother, Margaret Galati, Carbondale; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Helen Pitoniak; and a paternal grandfather, Salvatore Galati.
The funeral will be Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. For directions or online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 27, 2019