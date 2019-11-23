|
Vincent C. McGraw of South Abington Twp. passed away peacefully Nov. 21, 2019, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, following an illness. He was 72.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John V. McGraw and Gladys McGraw. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and American University in Washington, D.C., where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in administration of justice.
For more than 30 years, he served as a special agent in the FBI, beginning in the bureau's Washington, D.C., field office and later transferring to the Scranton office for the last 10 years of his tenure, before retiring in 2002. Being an FBI agent was a tremendous honor for Vincent. He loved his work deeply and took great pride in serving his country.
Vincent is survived by his loving wife, Marie, with whom he would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary next June. He is also survived by three children, Michael McGraw and husband, David Duncan, New York City; Sean McGraw, Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Mary Catherine McGraw, husband, Yan Timanovsky, and grandson, Harry Timanovsky, New York; and a niece, Rosemarie Malinoski, Scranton. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary, and brother, John.
Vincent was an avid, award-winning photographer. He also enjoyed collecting antique guns and antique cameras, and days spent walking at Lackawanna State Park, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Nov. 25, at 9:30 a.m. from Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. All those attending are asked to go directly to church. Friends may call Sunday, Nov. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to benefit the Center for NTM and Bronchiectasis at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Please send donations to the Department of Medicine Development Office, 5200 Eastern Ave., MFL Center Tower, Suite 357B, Baltimore, MD 21224. Checks should be made payable to Johns Hopkins University with "IMO Vincent McGraw" noted in the memo.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 23, 2019