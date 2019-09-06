|
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Liturgy
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
The Rev. Vincent F. Langan
The Rev. Vincent F. Langan, pastor emeritus of St. John the Evangelist Church, South Waverly, and St. Joseph, Athens, a resident of Villa St. Joseph, Dunmore, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Holy Family Residence, Scranton.
The Rev. Langan, son of the late Leo P. Langan and Evelyn (Klemish) Langan, grandson of William and Mary (Schneider) Langan and Joseph and Eva (Novak) Klemish, was born in Scranton on April 5, 1934. He received his early education at St. John the Baptist School, Scranton, and graduated from St. Patrick's High School, Scranton. An all-star football player, he also lettered in basketball and baseball. In 1950, he was named outstanding player in the Catholic Football Conference. In 1951, he was honored on radio station WQAN as Athlete of the Week.
Father Langan attended the University of Scranton. He entered Mount St. Mary's Seminary, Emmitsburg, Md., where he completed his studies for the priesthood. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 11, 1960, by the Most Rev. Jerome Daniel Hannan, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Scranton.
Father Langan was appointed assistant pastor pro tem at St. Mary's, Mount Pocono, in June 1960. He was appointed assistant pastor at Holy Trinity, Hazleton, in October 1960 and served until his appointment as assistant pastor at St. Therese, Shavertown, in June 1965. Father Langan was appointed in residence at Holy Name of Jesus, Scranton, in September 1968 and while there served as diocesan director of the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, director of the Family Bureau and Little Flower Camp. Father's next appointment was as assistant pastor at Epiphany Parish, Sayre, in December 1968 and served until his appointment as assistant pastor at St. Ignatius, Kingston, in September 1973. Father was next appointed assistant pastor at St. Mary of the Assumption, Scranton, in September 1974.
On Sept. 9, 1975, Father Langan was appointed pastor at St. John the Evangelist, South Waverly. St. Ann's, Bentley Creek, was linked to St. John's in January 1988 and St. Joseph's in Athens was added to his pastorate in September 1996. Father Langan served as pastor of these parishes for 35 years until his appointment as pastor emeritus to St. John's, South Waverly, and St. Joseph, Athens, on July 15, 2009. Father was appointed administrator pro tem at St. Brigid, Friendsville, in 2016 before moving to Scranton.
Upon moving to Scranton, the Rev. Langan assisted local priests in the diocese and was chaplain of St. Joseph's Center, Scranton, until his recent resignation for health reasons.
Father Langan celebrated the 50th anniversary of his ordination with a Pontifical Mass celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., in 2010. He was honored for his 50 years of priesthood by having a grotto dedicated to him at Epiphany School in Sayre.
Father Langan was chaplain at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for decades, bringing comfort to patients and their families. While at St. Mary of the Assumption in Scranton in 1975, he led the cleanup efforts in the William Street Cemetery.
Father Langan's family would like to thank his parishioners and friends for their love, support and assistance, especially Bill and Maryanne Gardner, Sayre, and Neil and Kathy Donahue, Scranton.
Father is survived by his sister, Evelyn Chernesky, Fort Wayne, Indiana; 10 nieces and nephews; 20 great-nieces and great-nephews; a great-great-niece and two great-great-nephews.
Father was also preceded in death by brother, Leo, in 1941; sisters, Rita McGrath, in 2008; and Theresa Langan, in 2016; and niece, Carol Chernesky, in 1970.
The viewing will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, and Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. A solemn vespers liturgy will be celebrated at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.
A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, J.C.L., D.D., bishop of Scranton, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, Scranton. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Scranton.
Arrangements entrusted to the Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pennsylvanians for Human Life, 400 Wyoming Ave., Suite 110, Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 6, 2019