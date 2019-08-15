Home

Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-3640
Vincent J. Amato Obituary
Vincent J. Amato, 86, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. His wife is the former Ann Marie Barbaro. They were married April 28, 1997.

Born Oct. 27, 1932, in Carbondale, son of the late James and Mary Torch Amato, Vince was a 1951 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He lived in Virginia for many years where he worked on the railroad before moving back to Carbondale, where he met his wife Ann Marie.

He was a member of the DAV, Carbondale, and the Elks Club in Virginia. He was an avid Yankees and Redskins fan, and enjoyed hunting and his trips with his wife to the casino.

He is also survived by a stepdaughter, Debbie Terpak and husband, Greg, Jermyn; two brothers, John and Joseph Amato; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Rose Stephens; and brother, Ralph Emmett.

The funeral will be Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.

Friends may call Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. To share condolences and photos with Vincent's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 15, 2019
