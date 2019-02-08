Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent J. Beseda. View Sign

Vincent J. Beseda, 59, a lifelong resident of West Scranton, died on Wednesday at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.



Born to Vincent A. Beseda, of Old Forge, and the late Mary T. Andrzejewski Beseda, of West Scranton, he attended West Scranton High School, where he excelled both academically and athletically.



Vince was an avid outdoorsman, spending whitetail season hunting in Susquehanna County and summers fishing in the Thousand Islands region of Ontario. He was a devoted basketball coach and Notre Dame and Penn State football fan, often travelling to home games on the Penn State Bus. Vince worked hard his entire life, built his own business and worked until his illness took that away from him in August of last year. His friends and family will remember him for his sense of humor and as one tough S.O.B.



His family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the ICU and palliative care staff at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for their commitment to care and patients' dignity.



Surviving are his father, Vince, West Scranton; daughter, Melissa and her partner, Isaac, Omak, Wash.; sister, Andrea DeLorenzo, West Scranton; niece, Ashley Brown and her husband, Matt, Madison Twp.; ex-wife and friend, Lois Beseda, West Scranton; and beloved dogs, Harper and Indie.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary.



Private funeral arrangements are entrusted to Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, Carl. J. Savino Jr., supervisor, West Scranton.

