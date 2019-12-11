Home

Vincent J. D'Arienzo Obituary
Vincent J. D'Arienzo, 94, of Dunmore, died Sunday afternoon at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He and his wife, the former Theresa Asaro, had celebrated 61 years of marriage on April 19.

Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Erasmo and Mary Angerson D'Arienzo. Vince attended Dunmore High School, Scranton Lackawanna Business College and the University of Scranton. He was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish and, before retirement, was employed at Tobyhanna Army Depot.

Vince enjoyed working outside at his home, which he took great pride in. His greatest joy came spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Also surviving are two daughters, Deborah Bittenbender and her husband, David, Inverness, Fla.; and Denise D'Arienzo, Dunmore; a grandson, Shea Bittenbender, St. Charles, Mo.; a granddaughter, Jade Bittenbender, Inverness, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Carmel Olexovitch, who died the day prior on Dec. 7; and six brothers, Phillip, Daniel, Anthony, Frank, infant Michael and infant Joseph.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street in Dunmore. Entombment will follow the Mass in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.

There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton 18509.

Arrangements entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. To send the family a condolence, visit www.TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 11, 2019
