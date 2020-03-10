|
Vincent J. Grazious, 72, of Moosic, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening at home. He was married to the former Marianne Keeler.
Born in Old Forge, he was the son of the late Carmen and Carmella Cusumano Grazious. He was a graduate of Old Forge High School class of 1966. Before retirement, he was employed as a computer operator at Tobyhanna Army Depot. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.
Vincent enjoyed spending time with his family. His hobbies included gun collecting, hunting, cars and playing an excellent game of pool.
He is survived by two daughters, Allison Grazious, Moosic; Katie Grazious, Pittston; a brother, Thomas and his wife, Mary Jo, Moosic; a niece, Angela; and a nephew, Thomas.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Carmen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor, Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Prince of Peace Parish/St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. To leave an online condolence or directions to the church, please visit the funeral home's website: ciucciofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2020