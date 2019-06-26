Vincent John Musewicz, 67, of Scranton, Pa., passed away on Saturday, June 22, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, Pa. He was the husband of Diane (Pluciennik) Musewicz. The couple was married Oct. 2, 1976, in Scranton.



Vince ("Benny") was born June 11, 1952, to Vincent John and Ann (Murray) Musewicz. He was a graduate of Scranton Catholic High School, class of 1970. He attended Penn State Worthington Campus. He was employed as a salesman for Scranton Baker Supply, where he met Diane. He also worked for Dawn Foods, Raymour & Flanagan and Bob's Discount Furniture, Wilkes-Barre. He was well-liked in school and his places of employment and was always grateful for the friends he made along the way. After losing 200 pounds, Vince inspired many people through his leadership at Weight Watchers. He found a new appreciation for life and enjoyed being active, including golfing, dancing at Flashbacks and walking Lake Scranton. He had always been a fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants and enjoyed watching movies, especially with his family.



Also surviving are three children, Julia Grocki; Sarah Baylor and husband, Keith; Matthew Musewicz and wife, Teresa; grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Brigid and James Baylor; and Mackenzie Musewicz; two stepgrandchildren, Kirsten and Kyle Lydon; five siblings, Thomas and wife, Suellen; Joseph; John and wife, Gail; and Michael Musewicz and Mary Bradford; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and close friends he considered family, Sheila Kohut and Nikol Hall-Grzybowski and their families.



A special note of thanks to the staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart whose loving care provided much comfort to Vince and his loved ones for the last couple months and especially during his last days.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Family and friends will be received Friday morning in church 9:30 until Mass time. Interment in the Abington Hills Cemetery will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, Vince's family asks that donations be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; and to the Wescoe Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis, 229 N. Main St., Coopersburg, PA 18036.



Arrangements by the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary