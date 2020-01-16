|
Vincent L. Bonavoglia, 71, of Dunmore, died Monday evening surrounded by his loving family at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Ann Pietralczyk. The couple had been married for 43 years.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Leonard and Mary Rinaldi Bonavoglia. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School and Lackawanna College. Before retirement, he was a district manager for TastyKake.
Vince was an avid golfer and a member of Elmhurst Country Club. He was a fan of Penn State and the New York Giants and had a passion for cars and his Corvette. He loved his family and grandchildren beyond words. They were the love and joy of his life. Vince was a true friend and would do anything for anyone. He had a huge heart and was kind, generous and selfless. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Vince's family wishes to thank the many doctors, nurses and staff for their care and compassion throughout the years.
Also surviving are a daughter, Maria Bonavoglia and fiancé, Randy Nixon, Olyphant; sons, Jason and Michael Bonavoglia; a brother, Donald and his wife Susan, all of Dunmore; grandchildren, Michael and Camille Bonavoglia, and Dylan Vincent Nixon; his beloved dog, Ping; several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, especially his best friends, Wink and Mize, and the many others who loved and supported him.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Angela Loftus.
The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment is private at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Red Cross, 545 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 16, 2020