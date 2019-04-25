Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent Michael Ponko. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vincent Michael Ponko, 54, a resident of Newark, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, died Monday in Columbus.



Born in Bryn Mawr, the son of Theresa B. Ponko, a longtime resident of Spring Brook Twp., now residing in Leesburg, Va., and the late Vincent Harry Ponko, he was a 1982 graduate of Scranton Preparatory School. He attended LeMoyne College in Syracuse, N.Y., graduating in 1986 with Bachelor of Arts degrees in philosophy and English and earned a Master of Arts degree in philosophy from the Ohio State University. Throughout his career, he was employed in the computer software field, working as a computer programmer, software architect and quality assurance engineer. As a Roman Catholic, Vince was a member of the Church of St. Edward the Confessor, in Granville, Ohio.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, science fiction novels, movies and cooking.



In addition to his mother, Theresa, Vince is also survived by his sister, Mary E. Aldrian and her husband, Joseph M., Leesburg, Va.; and his brother, Anthony F. Ponko, Woodstock, Ga.; two nephews, Anthony J. and Kevin C. Aldrian; and niece and goddaughter, Emma R. Aldrian, Leesburg.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St. in Moscow, to be celebrated by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment with rite of committal will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow. Family and friends are kindly requested to proceed directly to the church on Saturday morning.



Viewing will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp.



