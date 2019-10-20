|
|
Vincent P. Pushinaitis Jr., 75, of Fell Twp., died at home Oct. 13 from complications of Agent Orange. His wife is Barbara Ann Cottell Pushinaitis and the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August.
Born in Scranton, Vince was the son of the late Anna and Vincent P. Pushinaitis Sr. He was a 1963 graduate of West Scranton High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Vince served as a sergeant in Vietnam with the 3rd Marine Division and was awarded the National Defense Service, Vietnam Service with one bronze star, and the Vietnam Campaign Medals: the Presidential Unit Citation and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with two devices. Vince had been employed as a yardmaster for the Erie/Lackawanna Railroad and Conrail. He retired from Poly-Hi Solidur. He was a member of the former St. Michael's Lithuanian Roman Catholic Church on Jackson Street, West Scranton, and the American Legion. After retirement, Vince and Barbara moved to Arizona and then returned to Fell Twp. after his ailments needed to be addressed by the veterans hospital in Plains Twp. Vince was a loving and kind husband, father, papa and brother who adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Vince is also survived by one son, Richard B. and wife June, Fell Twp.; two daughters, Amy Lois Pushinaitis and companion, Rick Wademan, Tunkhannock; and Theresa Ann Pushinaitis and companion, Dave Tripp, Scranton; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Carol Fetch (Michael), York; and John Pushinaitis, Scranton.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. Vince's family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. A blessing service will be conducted at 1, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor of St. Patrick's Parish, Scranton, followed by military honors accorded by the United States Marine Corps Color Guard.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019