Vincent Salerno Jr., 66, an Old Forge native, died Saturday afternoon at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore, after suffering from heart disease.
Born in Taylor on May 8, 1953, and raised in Old Forge, he was the son of the late Vincent Salerno Sr. and Agnes Kalson Salerno Pace. After attending Riverside High School, he would eventually work for the Dupont De Nemours Powder Mill, later purchased by Goex, for 20 years. Before his illness, he worked for the R.J. Walker Co.
Vince was a collector of all things, including guns, knives and swords. He loved his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, often seen on it cruising through town. He loved pirates, mythology and was a Viking at heart. His love for country and patriotism were second to none, and he was a longtime member of the "13's Truckers."
Everyone knew Vince. Personable, engaging and an amazing storyteller, he'll never be forgotten. Above all else came his family and they'll be heartbroken without him.
He is survived by his children, Jill Salerno; and Vincent (Jason) Salerno and fiancée, Karen Mercado, all of Scranton; and Christina Salerno and boyfriend, Steve Marcin, of Old Forge; a beloved grandson, Anthony; siblings, Amy Lawless and husband, Paul, of Old Forge; Daniel Salerno and wife, Wendy, of Taylor; Kevin Salerno and wife, Alcione, of Scranton; Christopher Salerno and wife, Christine, of Taylor; and Stephen Salerno and wife, Sheila, of Old Forge; a sister-in-law, Lisa Salerno, of Clarks Summit; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Eric Salerno; and his stepfather, Joseph Pace.
His family wishes to thank both the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, whose collective care throughout his stay will always be appreciated, and especially to Vince's doctor, caregiver and, above all, friend, Michael Kondash.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption, Prince of Peace Parish, West Grace Street, Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.
Those attending the service are asked to go directly to church. Relatives and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 12, 2019