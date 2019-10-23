|
Vincent "Binky" Stanczyk, 70, of Old Forge and formerly of Moosic, died on Monday, Oct. 14, at the VA Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre. He was born in Moosic, Jan. 15, 1949, and was the son of the late Vincent and Eleanor (Allen) Stanczyk.
Vincent was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. He was a graduate of Riverside High School class of 1967. He was then drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War; Vincent was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He also served as commander of the Old Forge for many years.
Binky is survived by his brother, John and his wife, Trudy, of Duryea; his sisters, Robin Couryan and husband, Ralph, of Grasonville, Md.; and Rose Metzger and husband, Dean, of Travelers Rest, S.C. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating. Friends may call for visitation at the church from 9 until time of Mass. AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will provide military honors. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 23, 2019