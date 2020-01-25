|
Vincent V. "Spindel" Jason, 83, Dunmore, died Thursday in Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. He and his wife, the former Lucy Amorebello, celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on Sept. 6.
Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Victor and Mary Sopko Jason and was a graduate of Dunmore High School's Class of 1955. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the Dunmore School District for 25 years. He was an avid bowler and appeared in the early 1960s on the television show "Strikes for Cash" and also had a 299 game. Vince also loved to play golf and had three holes-in-one at Pine Hills Golf Course. He coached the American Legion baseball team for a number of years and enjoyed his trips to the casino.
Vince was a loving and supportive father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was his greatest joy in life and he was always there for his sons, Victor and Frank, while they played football and baseball. He and his wife, Lucy, drove to Pittsburgh every few weeks to watch their grandsons play ice hockey and his granddaughters, Danielle and Lindsey, who he called his honeys, play softball. He loved watching them play from rec ball at Olyphant Girls Softball to high school softball at Mid Valley, to travel ball with the Impact Panthers.
Also surviving are two sons, Victor Jason and his wife, Sandy, Cranberry Twp.; and Frank Jason and his wife, JoAnn, Olyphant; grandsons, Matthew and wife, Lindsay, Thornton, Colo.; and Adam and wife, Freesia, Zelenople; granddaughters, Danielle and Lindsey Jason, Olyphant; great-grandchildren, Calvin and Amorabella Jason; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, John Jason and his wife, Carmella; sisters, Anna Petriello; Mary Yaswinski and husband, Pete; Margaret Antonis and husband, Manassi; and Catherine Neureuter and husband, Rick; and a nephew, Robert Petriello.
The family would like to thank Allied Services Hospice, Dr. Digwood, Dr. Speicher, and the staff for the excellent care. Also Dan, Penny, Lois and Joyce for their care and compassion in taking care of Vince, as well as Dr. Wayne Weston for years of care.
The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment will be in Dunmore Cemetery.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center Foundation or Allied Services Hospice.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 25, 2020