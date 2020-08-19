Home

Vincentine Durso (Jean) Masko


1928 - 2020
Vincentine Durso (Jean) Masko Obituary

Vincentine (Jean) Durso Masko, Carbondale, died Sunday morning at Carbondale Nursing Home.

Born in Mayfield on May 5, 1928, she was the daughter of Sicilian immigrants and the last surviving child. Her parents were the late Carmelo and Maria Amorella Cordaro (Cadora). The story was often told of her mother, Maria, traveling from their town of Bompensiere, Sicily, with her brothers, Sam and Frank; and sisters, Susan and Josephine; to Palermo to board the ship SS Colombo to New York, while pregnant with Jean.

Jean worked in the garment industry for many years before her retirement. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, and a lifetime member of its Altar and Rosary Society. Jean was known for her great Italian cooking and hosted many dinners for friends and family. Anyone who went to her house never left hungry. She was a kind and generous person and helped anyone in need.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Carbondale Nursing Home, Dr. Haley, Father Price, Father Walsh and Sister Jane for the wonderful care she was given.

She is survived by her caregiver, Donna Voglino; many loving nieces and nephews; godchildren; a brother-in-law, Joseph Durso and wife, Frances; cousins in Compensiere, Milena and Agrigento, Sicily.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Sam Durso; her second husband, John Masko; brothers, Isadaro, Sam, Frank and infant, Joseph; sisters, Susan Gatto and Josephine Tomaine.

On Thursday, a Mass of Christian Burial will be private in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, gifts be made in her honor to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale.

