Viola Griffiths, 90, a resident at Carbondale Nursing Home, formerly of Scott Twp., passed away peacefully Saturday at the facility, surrounded by her family. She was the widow of Thomas Griffiths Sr., who died in 1989.



Born in Jessup, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Kostanty and Viola Dzielak (Jellock). She was a member of the Tompkinsville United Methodist Church.



She was a housewife who kept a beautiful home and always had meals ready for her family, especially homemade pierogies. She could make or sew anything from drapes, curtains, slip covers or clothes without a pattern. She attended school in Milanville.



The family would like to thank Dr. Tamarat Bekele, and Theresa and all the nurses and aides, staff and the kitchen staff at Carbondale Nursing Home and Rehab Center who were Viola's extended family. They always treated her so dearly and kindly. Also, a thank you to Traditional Home Health and Hospice who made our Mom's journey so special.



She is survived by a son, Thomas and wife, Barbara, Williamsport; and a daughter, Ruth Kurtz and husband, Ken, Greenfield Twp.; a daughter-in-law, Connie Griffiths, Peckville; also, six grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph Griffiths; and four brothers, Henry, Walter, Edward and Joseph.



At her request, there will no public viewing. Family and friends will be received at the Tompkinsville United Methodist Church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon by Pastor Beth Taylor.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tompkinsville United Methodist Church, 1448 Heart Lake Road, Scott Twp., PA 18433. Arrangements are under the direction of the Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, PA 18434.

