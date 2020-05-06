Home

Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home
363 Washington Avenue
Jermyn, PA 18433
(570) 876-0210
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Jermyn Cemetery
Violet Staples Obituary
Violet Staples, 95, of Jermyn, died Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. She was the widow of James Staples.

Daughter of the late Vincent and Theresa Hengle Heid, Violet attended Archbald schools and worked as a seamstress in area dress factories. She had presently been in the Carbondale Nursing Home and had lived in Jermyn for more than 60 years. She enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles, traveling, playing cards and spending time with family.

She is survived by a daughter, Beverly Jordan and husband, Fred, Jermyn; son, Michael and wife, Nadine, Carbondale; daughter, Betti Sharples and husband, Robert, Archbald; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Bob Staples; her companion of 29 years, Charles Pladey; two brothers, George and Vincent Heid; sisters, Vera Hengle, Clara Sullivan, Verne Elkins, Frieda Elkins, and Helen and Tressie Heid.

The family would like to thank the staff of Carbondale Nursing Home and the doctors and nurses of GCMC fifth floor ortho unit.

Due to the health concerns, graveside burial will be private at the Jermyn Cemetery with services by Linda Eckersley, pastor, First United Methodist Church, Jermyn.

Arrangements, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020
