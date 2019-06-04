Virginia A. Calianno, 90, of Scranton, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, at Allied Services Hospice Center. Her husband, John R. Calianno, preceded her in death in July 2001.



Born in Scranton on Nov. 20, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Emmi, Clarks Summit.



Virginia graduated from Scott High School in 1946. She was an employee of Keystone (Junior) College until shortly after the time of her marriage. Virginia was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church. She had been active in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal prayer groups, served in leadership and was a volunteer for the CCR Conference for years. Virginia also lead a Renew prayer group each week in her home and never missed a pro-life breakfast.



Also preceding her in death were two brothers, Joseph and John Emmi; infant twin sisters, Concetta and Lucia; and stepson, Joseph Calianno.



Surviving are a daughter, Dina, her husband, Carmelo Berrios Jr. and their two sons, Anthony and Nico, all of Factoryville; a stepson, John Calianno Jr. and wife, Anna Maria, of Imlay City, Mich., and their three daughters, Carmela, of Imlay City; Antonietta, of Romeo, Mich.; and Katrina, of Macomb, Mich.; one brother, Peter Emmi, of Lancaster; two sisters, Helen Gohsler, of Scranton; and Marian Anzaroot, of Pittsburgh; two grandsons, Jason Calianno, of Olyphant; and Justin Calianno Sr., of Scranton; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



In loving memory of Virginia's life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 6, at 9:30 a.m. at Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton, with the Rev. Martin Gaiardo officiating. Friends may call Wednesday, June 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery, 1708 Oram St., Scranton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Virginia's name may be made to Pennsylvanians for Human Life, Scranton Chapter, 400 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.



Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary