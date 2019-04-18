Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia E. Savage "Ginny" Selfridge. View Sign

Virginia E. "Ginny" Savage Selfridge, 90, of Sunset Grove, West Chester, died Sunday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Plains Twp. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Alfred Selfridge.



Born April 13, 1929, in Detroit, she was the daughter of the late Frank A. and Lillian Galko Savage. A graduate of Hawley High School class of 1947, she worked as a dispatcher for Bell Telephone and AT&T until her retirement.



Ginny was a member of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church in Blooming Grove, a lifetime member of the Robert J. Drake VFW Post 5823 in Hawley, and then the Hogencamp-Schupper VFW Post 531 in Honesdale. In addition, she was a member of the American Business Women's Association, the Brandywine Grange 60 and the Bell Telephone Pioneers of America.



She is survived by one sister, Marie Savage Leach, of Lords Valley and West Chester; two sisters-in-law, Jean and Joan Savage; her godchildren, Jeannie and Sarah Yusavitz, Stephen Dombrosky, Stephanie Savage and Elvira Boyd; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Francis L. and Richard Savage; a godson, John Savage; and two nephews, Richard Jr. and Thomas Savage.



Ginny and her family would like to extend special thanks to their neighbors in West Chester, Bill and Vera Brooks, for their many years of friendship and support.



Visitation will be held at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, on Monday, from 2 to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, Blooming Grove. Burial will follow in Lords Valley Cemetery, Lords Valley.



Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, ; or , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140,

