Virginia L. (White) Ryan Irving, 83, of Tompkinsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 2018; and first husband, Dan in 1966.
Born in Eynon on March 24, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Jennie (Carpinetti) White. She was raised in Tompkinsville and graduated Scott Twp. High School, class of 1954. She left the area to work in New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., working for Westinghouse Inc. She and her husband James were the proud owners of the Whistlestop Bar in Factoryville for a short time and she also was a bookkeeper for local businesses including the former Village Green Shop in Clarks Summit. But first and foremost, her family was her life. After raising three successful children, she went on to help raise her 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Debra (Tom) Donnelly, East Smithfield, Pa.; son, James (Peg) Ryan, Tompkinsville; daughter, Jennifer (Glenn) Butler, Ararat; 10 grandchildren, Shane (Jenelle) Donnelly, Lauren (Jeremiah) Serfas, Patrick and Rachael Donnelly, Adam, Jaime and Chad Ryan, Tiffany (Will) Kay, Jessica (Sal) Caterino, and Tyler Butler; three great-grandsons, Ethan Stangline, and James and Oliver Kay; and great-granddaughter, Marley Donnelly, on the way; two sisters-in-law, Virginia White and Rosalie White; nieces and nephews; and faithful companion, Maya.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Harvey Jr. and Norman White.
The funeral will be held Saturday with Mass in St. Pius Church, Royal, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held beginning at 9 a.m. prior to the service. Interment, Valley View Memorial Cemetery, Montdale.
Arrangements by the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home. Peckville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 5, 2020