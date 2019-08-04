Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia McBride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. McBride

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia M. McBride Obituary
Virginia M. McBride, 96, Forest City, formerly of Clifford Twp., died Thursday at the Forest City Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. McBride Jr., on Oct. 25, 2008.

Born Feb. 3, 1923, in Elizabeth, N.J., she was the daughter of the late James and Grace Ducey Elliff.

Virginia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother whose existence revolved around her family. She had a lifelong talent for arts and crafts and had been making Christmas ornaments up until three weeks ago. Virginia attended St. Pius X Church in Royal, and, in her younger years, she was active with several church and civic organizations.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Marie Ogle and husband, Jim, Sarasota, Fla.; and Colleen Marie Griffiths and husband, Gary, Clifford Twp.; three sons, Rich­ard McBride, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Gregory McBride, Kingsley; and Barry McBride, Olyphant; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen McBride; and a brother, Raymond Elliff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. from St. Pius X Church, 3615 State Route 106, Royal, to be celebrated by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin, pastor.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

To share condolences with Virginia's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.