Virginia M. McBride, 96, Forest City, formerly of Clifford Twp., died Thursday at the Forest City Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. McBride Jr., on Oct. 25, 2008.
Born Feb. 3, 1923, in Elizabeth, N.J., she was the daughter of the late James and Grace Ducey Elliff.
Virginia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother whose existence revolved around her family. She had a lifelong talent for arts and crafts and had been making Christmas ornaments up until three weeks ago. Virginia attended St. Pius X Church in Royal, and, in her younger years, she was active with several church and civic organizations.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Marie Ogle and husband, Jim, Sarasota, Fla.; and Colleen Marie Griffiths and husband, Gary, Clifford Twp.; three sons, Richard McBride, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Gregory McBride, Kingsley; and Barry McBride, Olyphant; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen McBride; and a brother, Raymond Elliff.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. from St. Pius X Church, 3615 State Route 106, Royal, to be celebrated by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin, pastor.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 4, 2019