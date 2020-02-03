Home

Virginia McLaughlin Obituary
Virginia McLaughlin, the former Virginia Lennox, 78, of Dunmore, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her son, Michael; two granddaughters, Stephanie Gursky and husband, Mitch; and Danielle McAfee and husband, Charlie; one grandson, Michael; four great-grandchildren, Mark, Charlie and Connor McAfee, and Colton Gursky; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Joseph McLaughlin; her daughter, Debbie McLaughlin; and her parents and siblings.

The funeral arrangements will be private at the request of the family. The arrangements have been entrusted to the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 3, 2020
