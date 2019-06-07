Vita C. Vanvestraut, 92, a resident of Scranton, died Wednesday at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Donato and Elizabeth Longo Vanvestraut, she attended Scranton Technical High School and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, its Altar and Rosary Society and choir until its closure. She was formerly employed by Manhattan Shirt, the Lamp Factory and the Pajama Factory. She loved her family's Sunday dinners and babysitting for her great-nieces and great-nephews. She was a devoted aunt who was always reliable for a ride anywhere. She truly enjoyed dancing weekly at the Dupont VFW.



She was a loving sister, aunt and great-aunt who will be deeply missed.



The family wishes to thank the Jewish Home for all the care given to Vita.



Surviving are a sister, Lucille (Dolly) Krzywicki, Swoyersville; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her brother, Horace Vanvestraut.



The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., to be celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment Italian-American Cemetery, Moosic section.



Friends may call Saturday morning from 9 to 10 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., 1101 Vine St., 18510; or to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wikes-Barre, PA 18702. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.

