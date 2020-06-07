|
Vito J. Capozza of West Scranton passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday at home. He was a devoted husband to his wife, the former Jeanne Schultz, who died Feb. 3, 2016. The couple was married for 60 years.
Vito was born in Scranton to Italian immigrant parents, Vito and Concetta Bilotti Capozza.
Vito was a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1951. He, along with his wife, served on the Class Reunion Committee for many years. Vito was employed by the Department of Defense as a quality assurance inspector for 26 years, stationed at Tobyhanna, Chamberlain and Medico. He was a lifetime member of St. Lucy's Church and an active member of the Holy Name Society. Vito was a member of the Mule Barn Bocce Club, and enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with his family.
Surviving are three daughters, Lisa Jones and husband, Ron, Allentown; Michele Clifford and husband, Rich, Scranton; and Judi O'Borski and husband, Joseph, West Nanticoke; four grandchildren, Katie Bell and husband, Andre; Elise Collins and husband, Ryan; Kristen Jones, Esq.; and Ricky Clifford and wife, Emily; six great-grandchildren, Luke and Leann Collins; Logan, Kolby and Tristan Bell; and newborn, Ricky Clifford; a sister, Dora Capozza; a brother, James; a brother in-law, Bob Schultz and wife, Shirley; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Capozza; and brothers, Peter, John and Phillip Capozza.
The funeral will be conducted Monday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton. Interment and committal services will follow at Cathedral Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects to the family Monday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass, at the church.
In light of the current pandemic, and out of concern for your health and the health of others, we encourage you to follow CDC recommendations for social distancing. We are living in a very difficult time; the family understands some may be uncomfortable attending the funeral. Please say a prayer for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or [email protected]
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care of the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2020