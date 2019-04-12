Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vito N. Gerardi. View Sign

Vito N. Gerardi, 81, died Thursday at St. Mary's Villa after an illness. He and his wife, the former Christine Owcarz, were married for 56 years.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Vito and Alberta Mazurkiewicz, he was a graduate of St. Paul's High School. He had been employed by ABC Television, New York City, as a video tape editor before retirement. He had served in the United States Navy Reserves and was a Seagoing Marine. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, the YMS of R and a former member of the YMS of R Bowling League.



Vito was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He was extremely proud of his family.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Villa and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their loving care and concern.



Also surviving are a daughter, Maria Hughes and husband, Jerome, Gouldsboro; two sons, Vito Gerardi and wife, Leigh, Covington Twp.; Frank Gerardi and wife, Jennifer, Clarks Summit; six grandchildren, Dylan, Kevin and Madalene Hughes; Justin Tolerand Nicholas; and Jacob Gerardi; a great-grandson, Gabriel Toler; two sisters, Erma Domenick and husband, Frank, New Columbia; and Rita Klein, Dowington.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Cassidy.



The funeral will be Monday at 9:30 a.m. from the Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., with Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. Interment, parish cemetery.



Friends and family may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton.





1131 Pittston Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

