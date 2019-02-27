Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vito P. Rinaldi. View Sign

Vito P. Rinaldi, 82, of Scranton, died Feb. 20 at Mountain View Care Center. His wife, the former Adelaide Gripp, preceded him in death in 2017.



Born in Dunmore, son of the late Salvatore and Alice Oleksy Rinaldi, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School and was a member of St. Lucy's Church, Scranton.



Surviving are a son, Vito and wife, Denise, West Pittston; grandsons, Dominic and Vito, New York City; as well as nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Rocco, in 1994; a sister, Katherine Phillips; and a brother, John Rinaldi.



Private funeral services were conducted at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements and care entrusted to Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino, supervisor.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton, PA 18504.

Vito P. Rinaldi, 82, of Scranton, died Feb. 20 at Mountain View Care Center. His wife, the former Adelaide Gripp, preceded him in death in 2017.Born in Dunmore, son of the late Salvatore and Alice Oleksy Rinaldi, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School and was a member of St. Lucy's Church, Scranton.Surviving are a son, Vito and wife, Denise, West Pittston; grandsons, Dominic and Vito, New York City; as well as nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by a son, Rocco, in 1994; a sister, Katherine Phillips; and a brother, John Rinaldi.Private funeral services were conducted at the convenience of the family.Arrangements and care entrusted to Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino, supervisor.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton, PA 18504. Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close