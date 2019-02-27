Vito P. Rinaldi, 82, of Scranton, died Feb. 20 at Mountain View Care Center. His wife, the former Adelaide Gripp, preceded him in death in 2017.
Born in Dunmore, son of the late Salvatore and Alice Oleksy Rinaldi, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School and was a member of St. Lucy's Church, Scranton.
Surviving are a son, Vito and wife, Denise, West Pittston; grandsons, Dominic and Vito, New York City; as well as nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Rocco, in 1994; a sister, Katherine Phillips; and a brother, John Rinaldi.
Private funeral services were conducted at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino, supervisor.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 27, 2019