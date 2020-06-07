|
|
Vivian N. Sloss, 89, a resident at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care in Lake Ariel and formerly of Hamlin, died Tuesday following an illness. She was the wife of Wallace W. Sloss, who died May 15, 1994.
Born June 4, 1930, in Bernardsville, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (Montolla) Gentile.
Before retirement, Vivian was employed by Shop Rite in New Jersey as a deli meat cutter, and was a member of the meat cutters union. She was also employed by Weis Markets in Hamlin for several years.
She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Ledgedale, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her sons, William W. Sloss of Scranton; Robert A. Sloss of Salem Twp.; and James K. Sloss of Mohrsville; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Vivian was also preceded in death by her three brothers.
Graveside services and committal prayers will be conducted privately in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Activities Fund in Vivian's memory.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow.
Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2020