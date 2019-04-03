Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vladimir "Demer" Demianovich. View Sign

Vladimir "Demer" Demianovich, 82, of Clifford Twp., died Monday at home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Bock Demianovich, who died on April 27, 2011.Born in Clifford Twp., son of the late Emil and Martha Tarris Demianovich, he was a member of the SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Union Dale, where he served as treasurer for more than 30 years. A graduate of Forest City High School, class of 1953, Demer was a veteran of the United States Army , and he was a member of the American Legion Post 221, Carbondale, where he served as an officer on the executive board. He was employed as an iron worker and was a member of the International Iron Workers Union, Local 417, Newburgh, N.Y.; Local 361, Ozone Park, N.Y.; and Local 40, New York City. Demer's true passion was farming, especially raising cows on the family farm. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, hunting and playing cards. He loved spending time with his family and friends and putting a smile on someone's face with a joke.The family would like to extend a special thanks to the following for their kindness and compassion toward Demer: his best friend, Sophie Fofi; Tammy and Amy from the Wayne Memorial Outpatient Center, Bob Polednak, Shirley Black, Dorothy Halstead, Dr. Missy Taylor, Dr. Neal Davis and staff, and Dr. Thomas Roe and staff.The family would like to also give a special thanks to the receiving crew and vendors at Wegmans, Dickson City. He enjoyed his weekly visits, telling them jokes and sharing life stories.Surviving are a son, Paul and wife, Annette, Lafayette Hill; two daughters, Melany McLaughlin and husband, Patrick, Clifford Twp.; and Carol Kelleher and husband, Robert, Forest City; four grandchildren, Valerie, Ryan, Thomas and Emily; two brothers, Daniel Demianovich and wife, Eileen; and John Demianovich and wife, Linda, all of Clifford Twp.; a sister-in-law, Irene Demianovich, Clifford Twp.; and several nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lubov Kilmer and her husband, Ronald; and a brother, Michael Demianovich.The funeral will be Friday with funeral Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Basil the Great Orthodox Church, 9 Lord Ave., Simpson, by the Rev. Innocent Neal. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Pleasant Mount.Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City, and Friday at the church from 9 to 10. Parastas services will be held Thursday at 7 p.m.For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

