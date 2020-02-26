|
Vola M. Heath, 95, longtime resident of Clarks Summit, died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Born Dec. 24, 1924, in Little Meadows, Pa., to the late Vola Lauretta (Hickey) and William H. Moran, she graduated from Princeton High School in New Jersey, then went on to Rider Business School in Trenton, N.J. Much later in life, she returned to college to earn her associate degree from Lackawanna Junior College.
Vola was the wife of the late William D. Heath. They married on June 9, 1949. They are survived by their two children: daughter, Deborah Heath, of Wappingers Falls, N.Y. (and her husband. Kevin Kelley); and son, Donald Heath, of Venetia, Pa.
Vola worked for many years as a secretary at the State University College at New Paltz, and at RCA in Scranton, from which she retired. Vola enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting and hooking rugs. She loved to travel, square dance, do jigsaw puzzles and play cards. She was always willing to sub for several bridge clubs.
In addition to her children, Vola is survived by her four grandchildren, Heather Kelley (and her husband, Todd Jasko), Sean Kelley (and his wife, Patricia Mirando), Orrin Heath (and his wife, Joy Heath), and Colin Heath; and two great-grandchildren: Orrin Heath and Noah Heath. She is also survived by her sister, Veronica Fechter (and her husband, Edward Fechter); her sister-in-law, Marie Moran; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their children.
Vola was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; and her brothers, Charles Moran (and his wife, Agnes Moran) and Paul Moran.
The funeral will be on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Parish, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by the Rev. Stephen Asomah. Interment will take place at a later time at Union Cemetery in Adams Center, N.Y.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Poor, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
The family would like to thank the staff at Clarks Summit Senior Living, the staff at the Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their generous compassion. The family is especially indebted to Priscilla and John, whose love and care enriched Vola's life.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 26, 2020