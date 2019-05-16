Volodymyr Danylets (1974 - 2019)
Service Information
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA
18504
(570)-342-8345
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
Hancock, PA
Obituary
Volodymyr Danylets, 44, formerly of Brooklyn, died Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

Funeral services will be Friday at noon in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Peter Henry, St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Old Forge. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery, Hancock, N.Y.

Viewing for family and friends will be Friday from 11 a.m. until services at the funeral home. Visit the funeral home website for flowers, directions or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2019
