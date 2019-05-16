Volodymyr Danylets, 44, formerly of Brooklyn, died Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Funeral services will be Friday at noon in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Peter Henry, St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Old Forge. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery, Hancock, N.Y.
Viewing for family and friends will be Friday from 11 a.m. until services at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2019