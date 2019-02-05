Dr. W. Richard Kneller, 89,of Clifton, died Sunday, Feb. 3, at his residence. His wife, Mary Joan, died in 2002.
|
Born in Scranton, son of the late William and Rose Marie Kneller, he entered the United States Air Force navigator training after his 1947 graduation from St. Mary High School. In 1949, he flew in an Alaskan squadron that did the original radar mapping of polar regions. Years later, he flew combat reconnaissance and bombing missions in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. His unit earned Presidential and Distinguished Unit citations. In addition to flying, he was chief of mapping and graphic services wherever he was assigned. Using Air Force education programs, he earned a BS degree in mathematics from Maryland University and an MBA degree from California University.
After Air Force retirement, he earned a Doctor of Science degree from Maryland University Graduate School and an additional higher degree in medical management from Northwestern University Graduate School. He returned to Scranton and was appointed as director of Lackawanna Medical Society. He served for 14 years until his second retirement in 1991. Dr. Kneller also served on the AMA Committee for Management and was co-author of a nationally used patient relations guide. He also served for a number of years on the Scranton Counseling Center board of directors.
In retirement, he was a lecturer at a number of eastern universities. He was a member of the Air Force Association, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also a founding member of Jefferson Twp. Lions Club. In his youth, he was an Eagle Scout and a Civil Air Patrol Aerial Observer. Dr. Kneller was a self-taught artist and technical designer. He was a three-time national winner of the "Men of Vision" competition for advanced technical concepts. During his Air Force service, his cartoon series, "Nuggets" and "Capers," appeared worldwide in military publications.
Dr. Kneller's life was guided by a philosophy of service to his nation and neighbors, love and heart to family and a deep trust in his God. He is survived by a brother, John, of Mountain Top; daughters, Michele McGraw, of Olyphant; Margaret Randall, of Bethlehem; and a son, Richard, of Claysburg. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A blessing service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Interment will follow in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2019