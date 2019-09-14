Home

James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
Wallace V. Black

Wallace V. Black Obituary
Wallace V. Black of Lake Ariel went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday morning at the Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center after an illness. His wife of 64 years, the former Mabel Edwards, died in 2010.

Born in Lake Ariel, he was the son of the late Willis and Frances Daniels Black. Before retirement, he was a local carpenter and a member of the Cortez United Methodist Church.

Surviving are four sons, Ron and his wife, Lewanna; Raymond and his wife, Gale; Randy and his wife, Debbie; and Robert and his wife, Ann; two sisters, Alice VanSickle and Doris Shaffer; one brother, Ralph Black; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Vernice Bartlow.

The Black family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Moses Taylor Hospital and Julie Ribaudo Extended Care Center for their outstanding support and care.

The funeral service will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, with services by the Rev. Art Yetter.

Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment, Maplewood Evangelical Cemetery, Maplewood.

For directions, to share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 14, 2019
