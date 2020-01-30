|
Walter A. Szafraniec of Cheektowaga, N.Y., died Jan. 28. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie (Mary) Strong Szafraniec.
He was the dearest father of two sons, Robert S. and wife, Karen; and Walter; grandfather of Jeffrey and wife, Samantha; and Alicia and husband, Nicholas Forcucci; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Michael Shambora, pastor of the Moosic United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Spring Brook Cemetery.
There will be a visitation on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 30, 2020