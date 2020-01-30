Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-1300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Szafraniec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter A. Szafraniec

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter A. Szafraniec Obituary
Walter A. Szafraniec of Cheektowaga, N.Y., died Jan. 28. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie (Mary) Strong Szafraniec.

He was the dearest father of two sons, Robert S. and wife, Karen; and Walter; grandfather of Jeffrey and wife, Samantha; and Alicia and husband, Nicholas Forcucci; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Michael Shambora, pastor of the Moosic United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Spring Brook Cemetery.

There will be a visitation on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -