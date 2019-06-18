Walter "Wally" B. Fitzsimmons, of Mount Pocono, died Thursday, June 13, in Scranton at the age of 95.



Born in Old Forge on Oct. 4, 1923, he was the son of the late Walter Fitzsimmons and Anna (Munley) Fitzsimmons.



Wally was married to Florence Moffitt for 61 years until her death in 2016. He was a veteran of World War II, serving for the United States Army Air Forces in Europe. After the war, Walter attended the University of Scranton, and went on to earn his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from the Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1952.



After graduating from Georgetown, he began a dental practice in Tobyhanna and eventually settled in Mount Pocono, where he continued his practice for 45 years until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of the Monroe County and Scranton District dental societies and the American Dental Association.



Wally was an active resident of the Mount Pocono community, and a long-term member of the former St. Mary of the Mount Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council, and the Mount Pocono Rotary Club. He also looked forward to regular rounds of golf with his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence; his son, Peter M. Fitzsimmons; one brother, Thomas Fitzsimmons; and three sisters, Helen Curtin, Miriam Lusk and Anne Rose McCarthy.



He is survived by his son, Walter B. Fitzsimmons Jr. and his wife, Yvonne Dutton, of Indianapolis, Ind.; two daughters, Noralie Williams and her husband, Ron, of Swoyersville; and Claire Rittenhouse and her husband, Tod, of Chatham, N.J.; daughter-in-law, Patricia Fitzsimmons, wife of son, Peter, of Fair Haven, N.J.; and his grandchildren, Gabrielle Fitzsimmons, Brigitte Fitzsimmons, Jackson Williams, Nan Rittenhouse and Rosie Rittenhouse.



A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Monsignor Bergamo will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, at the Church of St. Ann, 1 Main St., Tobyhanna. Entombment with military honors will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Villa of Our Lady, 245 Meadowside Road, Mount Pocono 18344.





Published in Scranton Times on June 18, 2019