Walter C. "Dell" Dembosky, 90, formerly of Peckville, died Nov. 22, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, N.C. He was the husband of the former Irene Balog, who died Jan. 10, 2010.
Born in Dickson City, son of the late Walter and Anna Filip Demboski, Walter was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, and a graduate of Dickson City schools.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 665, Dickson City, and was a former steward and chief financial officer of the post, and a member of the , Dickson City.
He attended Syracuse University and graduated from the University of Scranton with a B.S. in education and accounting.
Before retirement, Walter was the training director of the Pa. Heavy and Highway Contractors Bargaining Association (PHHCBA) for 25 years. He received the Presidential Award by President Ronald Regan for Accomplishments in Apprenticeship Training on Federal Committee with BAT.
Walter "Big Wally" enjoyed fishing and hunting and taking long rides on Sunday with "Rene." From 2016 until his death Walter was a resident of Penick Village, Southern Pines, N.C. He had moved to Southern Pines to be close to his son Dell and family. He was never seen without his Air Force cap, Walter was known to be charming, funny as hell and smarter than most. A debilitating stroke in 1991 presented challenges for Walter, physically and mentally especially in his later years. Through life Walter enjoyed and relied on the camaraderie of a variety of friends who helped him through his disabilities. Also, his love and devotion for Irene and his family was monumental. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will go on with the best of him in their hearts and actions.
Surviving are two sons, Walter J. Dembosky and wife, Kathy, Merritt Island, Fla.; and Dr. Dell A. Dembosky and wife, Mary, Southern Pines, N.C.; two daughters, Lisa M. Dembosky, Peckville; and Jacqueline Alinoski and husband, Matthew, Jessup; a sister, Adeline Shimonkevitz, Bradenton, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Walter Jr., Stephanie, John, Danny, Dell Andrew, Bernadine and Elleanor, and Nicholas; and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Walter was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia A. Dembosky; a sister, Eleanor Lonski; and a brother, Edward Dembosky.
The funeral will be Saturday with Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment, parish cemetery.
Friends may call Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Family and friends are asked to go directly to church the day of the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lackawanna Treasury of Scranton, c/o Merli Sarnoski Handicap Fishing Pier.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019