|
|
Walter G. Flyte, 87, of Moscow, died Friday morning at St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, where he was a guest. His wife is the former Shirley Edwards. The couple celebrated 54 years of marriage on Feb. 5.
Born May 5, 1932, in Spring Brook Twp., he was the son of the late Lewis and Margaret (Zurcher) Flyte. He was a graduate of Moscow High School. During his younger years, he worked with his father in the family excavating business and earned the nickname "Skidder."
Walter was a United States Army veteran, serving in Europe in the 1950s.
Before retirement, Walter was a member of the Laborer's Union 1174 of Allentown and a foreman on many job sites.
Walter was a member of the Moscow United Methodist Church, and formerly a member of the Maple Lake United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed wood crafting and gardening. An avid basketball fan, he spent many years volunteering for the North Pocono Biddy Basketball program.
He was also a member of the Gouldsboro American Legion Post 274.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home and Dr. Eric deWarren, M.D., for their years of compassionate care of Walter.
Also surviving are his daughter, Bonnie Ciero and husband, Frank, of Moscow; his son, John Flyte of Moscow; his brother, John "Jack" Flyte and wife, Marie, of Spring Brook Twp.; his sister, Peggy Pizzuti and husband, James, of Titusville, Fla.; his sister-in-law, JoAnne Flyte of Spring Brook Twp.; four grandchildren, Amanda Ciero, Evelyn Ciero, Austin Flyte and Patrick Flyte; and many nieces and nephews.
Walter was also preceded in death by his sister, Joan Johnson and husband, Claire "Johnny" Johnson; and brother, Frederick Flyte.
Interment and committal services will be conducted privately in Moscow Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's Villa Activities Fund, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444 or to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway St., Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow.
For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020