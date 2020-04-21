|
|
Walter J. Godek died from a massive heart attack at home Saturday afternoon. He and his wife, the former Susan Thomas, married Aug. 3, 1968, enjoyed a loving, devoted and caring marriage for 51-plus years.
Born in Scranton, son of the late George and Frances Kaminski Godek, he graduated from West Scranton High School, attended undergrad at Keystone and East Stroudsburg University, and did his graduate work at Marywood and University of Scranton.
His entire career was in teaching and coaching at North Pocono School District. He was admired by his many students and made a lasting impression on their lives. Initially he was on the football coaching staff, and then coached track and field for more than 30 years, with many winning seasons. He also was a PIAA official for many years. After retirement he walked Lake Scranton every morning and as a long-term member of Elmhurst Country Club, he played many rounds of golf with his group of good buddies - many laughs and good times were had. Another friend, Jim Cotner, started out as his student teacher, which resulted in a long-term friendship.
Walter loved his two children, Brent and Leslie, very much, and was proud of their many accomplishments.
He is survived by his children, Brent and wife, Priscilla Godek, and their children, Aurora, Riley and Scarlett Godek; his daughter, Leslie Godek, her partner, Gil Nassib, and her two daughters, Brynn and Delaney Latta. Lovingly known as Beba, he shared a very special relationship with all of them. There are also surviving nieces and nephews, Amy Kane, Tom Godek, Jennifer Bauer and Brian Dailey.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and wife, Josephine Godek, formerly of Hull, Mass.; and Edmund Godek; and his sister-in-law, Diane Dailey.
Due to the current health crisis, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
If you choose, memorial contributions can be sent to the Cardiac Rehab at Regional Hospital, Jefferson Avenue, Scranton, PA 18510; or St. Stanislaus Polish National Cathedral, 529 E. Elm St., Scranton, PA 18505.
Arrangements by Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020