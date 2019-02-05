Walter J. Kulick, 84, of Dunmore, died Saturday at the Moses Taylor Hospital emergency room. His wife of 60 years is Ann Juice Kulick.
Born in Dunmore, son of the late Adam and Anna Bohenik Kulick, Walter was a Korean War United States Marine Corps veteran, having served with the Headquarters Battery of the 2nd/155th Mortar Company. He attended St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore, retired as an insurance adjuster for the Travelers Insurance Co., and held memberships at the Polish Progressive Club and the Tauras Club.
He is also survived by two sons, John J. Kulick, Dunmore; and Walter J. Kulick Jr. and husband, Kevin J. Armitage, Pittston, three daughters, Deborah Ann Ogden, Dunmore; Elizabeth Rose Kulick, Scranton; and Dyann C. Rayer and husband, Richard, Scranton; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mildred Martz, Virginia.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Kulick; and two grandchildren, Issah and Cassandra.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore, by the Rev. John Doris. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Viewing for family and friends will be Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2019