|
|
Walter James Bennett, 88, of Dunmore, died Easter Sunday at home. He and his loving wife, the former Janet H. Becker, would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Mary Hoban Bennett. He was a member of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore, Pa. He graduated from St. Paul's High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Scranton. After serving in the United States Navy during the Korean War, he embarked on a long career as an accounting supervisor at Emery Worldwide before his retirement. He served as past president of Emery's 15-Year Club. He was a beloved and dedicated husband, father and grandfather who took exceptional pride and joy in his granddaughters, Faith and Grace, who affectionately called him "Pops."
He was an avid fisherman and loved attending fishing derbies with them. He enjoyed watching them dance and sing songs at family gatherings. He was their biggest cheerleader at softball games and tennis matches. He was always amazed at their outstanding academic achievements and artistic abilities, praising them on all of their accomplishments. Recently this past year, he enjoyed watching his granddaughters raise chickens and would often visit to get a few laughs at their comical mannerisms and found it to be relaxing as well. He will sadly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by three sons, James and William Bennett, of Dunmore; and Mark and wife, Denise Niehuus Bennett, of Newton Twp.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, William Bennett, Charles P. Bennett; and sister, Agnes Bennett Rogers.
The funeral and burial will be private in light of the current health situation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Marley's Mission, 2150 Port Royal Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thomasjhughesfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2020