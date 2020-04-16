|
Walter Kowalski, 93, of Scott Twp., passed away April 12 at home.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Walter and Antoinette Myska Kowalski, he was employed for many years at the Burschel Dairy in Scranton and prior to retirement at Sears.
He is survived by one daughter, Helene Bieszczad and husband, Joseph, Scott Twp.; grandchildren, Diana Slangan and husband, Ned, Scott Twp; Maura Boyarsky, Scott Twp., Joseph Bieszczad, Boulder, Colorado, Elsie Arzie and husband, James, Lenoxville; and Dawn Bieszczad, Peckville.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Peter and Paul; three sisters, Florence Howey, Genevieve Tuey and Stella Dileo; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020